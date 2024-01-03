How long has Draymond Green been out for? Kerr issues statement on NBA star's availability

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are 6-4 since Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA. Green hasn’t been in the lineup since he was ejected in the game versus the Phoenix Suns on December 12 for hitting Jusuf Nurkic. The Dubs snapped out of a three-game losing slump by beating the Orlando Magic 121-115 on Tuesday.

Kerr and the front office have insisted that Green's return date wasn’t their immediate and biggest concern. They only want the former Defensive Player of the Year to get all the help he needs and to sort out his situation.

Before the game against the Orlando Magic, Steve Kerr had this to say about Draymond Green’s status (via Anthony Slater):

“He [Green] has not been in the facility, at least with us. He may have been coming in on his own. … We text but we’ve been giving him his space, he’s been giving us ours.”

A week after Green’s suspension, reports came out that the forward had joined a counseling program. Kerr refused to give any specifics about what Green is undergoing but only added that he was happy the star player asked for professional help.

Draymond Green will only be reinstated after he meets certain “league and team conditions.” Golden State didn’t divulge information about what those were. The team is letting things progress as necessary. They will be ready to welcome back their charismatic leader when he’s prepared to return.

Gary Payton II will also be sidelined along with Draymond Green

Gary Payton II returned on December 30 against the Dallas Mavericks after missing the Golden State Warriors’ last 13 games. “GPII” suffered a calf strain in a non-contact play. His return was expected to give the Dubs a boost as they will wait for Draymond Green’s return.

Payton’s roller-coaster season took another big hit on Tuesday versus the Orlando Magic. He played just 11 minutes before injuring his hamstring. Steve Kerr didn’t have an update on the defensive stalwart’s situation but said that he is hopeful Payton won't be out for long.

The injury suffered by Payton will be another problem that Kerr and the coaching staff will try to solve. In the 132-122 loss to the Mavericks, Golden State's bench tactician bemoaned his team’s lack of effort on defense.

The Warriors gave up 132 points as they couldn't consistently string stops together. Golden State had 122 points, which, according to Kerr, would be enough on most nights to get a win.

Without Draymond Green and Gary Payton II, the Golden State Warriors roster will have to step up on the defensive end.