How long has Jimmy Butler been in the NBA? Finding out more

Jimmy Butler is currently playing in his 13th season in the NBA. Butler was initially drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2011 as the 30th overall pick. Since then, Jimmy has come a long way in his career. While he was already a certified star since his younger years, it was only during his time with the Miami Heat that he finally found success.

Since coming to the Heat, Butler found more success in the playoffs compared to the previous teams he's played for. In 2020, Butler made his first NBA Finals appearance with Miami. While he wasn't able to beat the LA Lakers, making the finals alone is a huge feat for Butler.

This time around, Jimmy "Buckets" has another opportunity to dance at the grandest stage of them all. The Heat beat the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and have punched their ticket to the finals. Butler will now have to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Looking at Jimmy Butler's career stats

Jimmy Butler is one of those NBA players who came from being a nobody and then turned into one of the brightest stars in the league. During his first two years playing for the Chicago Bulls, Butler only averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds. However, come the 2013-14 season, Jimmy started to pick up the pace and eventually became an All-Star in the 2014-15 season.

Throughout six seasons with the Bulls, Butler averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. His best season in Chicago was his last when he put up 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

In 2017, Jimmy moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves and spent two seasons there. He averaged 22.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, and 2.0 spg. He was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the middle of the 2018-19 season wherein he put up 18.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, and 1.8 spg.

In the 2019 offseason, Jimmy Butler signed with the Miami Heat, which turned out to be the best decision of his career. Playing in his first season with the Heat, Butler carried the team to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. The 2020 finals was also Butler's first-ever trip to the grand stage. Since his signing, Miami has become a force to be reckoned with in the East again.

