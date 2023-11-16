How long is Kelly Oubre Jr. expected to be out for? Latest injury update on Sixers star (Nov 15)

Kelly Oubre Jr. was released from the hospital on Saturday after he was hit by a car while walking home. He was diagnosed with a fractured rib and injuries to his hips and right leg. Based on initial reports, the versatile forward wasn’t expected to be back anytime soon. The timetable of his return could be much quicker, though, than what was reported.

Adrian Wojnarowski had this to report on the latest news about Oubre:

“Kelly Oubre Jr. is back in the Sixers facility in the last couple of days. He is starting to do some light work. I’m told that the realistic expectation is that he could be back in two-plus weeks, perhaps the end of November or the beginning of December. The bruised ribs, the knee, those are factors in his recovery.”

The fractured rib was going to be the biggest problem, per initial reports. Wojnarowski’s update, however, gives basketball fans a clue that the severity of the said injury isn’t as serious as originally thought. Oubre was rumored to be upbeat and in good spirits when he was in the Philadelphia 76ers’ training facility.

Philly’s late November schedule includes games against the OKC Thunder, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. The 76ers only have one game in early December, which will be against their nemesis, the Boston Celtics. Their next encounter in the said month will be on the 11th, which will be versus the Washington Wizards.

Kelly Oubre Jr. could return to play basketball against any of the aforementioned teams.

Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington are likely going to get extended minutes until Kelly Oubre Jr. returns

Philadelphia 76ers coach chose Nic Batum as the primary Kelly Oubre Jr. replacement. The veteran Frenchman has been a solid contributor for the Sixers when he’s healthy. When he’s out of the lineup, like he has been over the past two games, the assignment has been given to Robert Covington.

Batum’s leadership, shooting and veteran savvy have been his biggest assets in helping the team. He goes about his business without any fanfare and is willing to do the dirty job to help the 76ers. Nurse has even trusted him to run the offense on a few instances when Tyrese Maxey is hounded across 94 feet of the court.

Robert Covington is perhaps a more physical and bruising version of Kelly Oubre Jr. In tonight’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, he was the main defender against Jayson Tatum. Covington is a poor shooter, but he provides energy, hustle and defense.

Until Oubre returns, Nick Nurse may have to rotate between the two to hold the fort.