How long is Luka Doncic's extension with Jordan brand? Details emerge after release of Jordan Luka 2

Luka Doncic, a Dallas Mavericks and Slovenian star, has strengthened his relationship with Jordan Brand. This week, Doncic extended his contract with Jordan. The agreement will be in effect until 2029. It extends his current contract with the famous shoe brand. In 2019, he signed with Jordan Brand.

There were no reported details on how much the contract extension will pay Doncic. His original deal with Jordan was for five years and worth a reported $75 million.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was the first European player to earn a signature shoe deal with Jordan. He is the sixth player to have his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. The others were Chris Paul, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Carmelo Anthony, and Russell Westbrook.

He released his first signature shoe, the Luka 1, in the summer of 2022. There were 52 different colorways of the Luka 1 that the Slovenian star wore during the NBA season.

The shoes were also used by many college teams. Nine different Division 1 programs used Luka 1s for their games. Fellow NBA star Paolo Banchero also wore his own PE (player edition) version of the Luka 1.

Expand Tweet

When will Doncic’s next Jordan shoe drop?

Doncic debuted his next signature shoe with Jordan, the Luka 2. The Lake Bled colorway of the shoe will drop on September 14.

He wore the ‘Matador'' colorway of his upcoming Luka 2 shoe during an exhibition this summer while playing for Slovenia. The Slovenian will wear his Luka 2 shoes during Slovenia's run in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Matador colorway is reportedly inspired by his time with Real Madrid before he entered the NBA. The shoes are a bright aqua-blue, matching the accent colors on the Real Madrid jersey he wore when he led the Spanish club to a EuroLeague title.

He joins an elite group of NBA athletes with a signature shoe under one of the big American shoe apparel brands. He is a part of Nike and Jordan’s next generation of signature athletes.

The massive shoe company has been dominated by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Paul George’s line of signature basketball kicks. The Dallas guard is a part of the new movement at the brand.

In the realm of basketball, Luka Dončić is set to become one of the prominent faces for Nike and Jordan. Alongside other rising stars like Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Zion Williamson, and Jayson Tatum, Dončić is stepping into a pivotal role within the basketball department. His upcoming signature shoe, the Luka 2, is poised to be a central element in the brand's future endeavors.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)