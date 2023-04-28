How long does it take for a facial fracture to heal? Finding out more about Jaylen Brown's injury

Jaylen Brown sustained a facial fracture on February 8 after a collision with Jayson Tatum during the Boston Celtics' 106-99 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Both players went for an offensive board as Tatum accidentally elbowed Brown in the face.

The latter missed five games after that before returning to the court during the All-Star game with a face mask on. Facial fractures take three to six weeks to heal and, in some cases, months. Brown returned in just over a week than expected and used a face mask as protective gear to avoid further aggravating the injury.

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_ Jaylen Brown to the locker room after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown to the locker room after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from Jayson Tatum. https://t.co/IpVstONcK9

Brown has since continued using the face mask. He hasn't been listed on the Celtics' injury reports, so it could be assumed that he has fully recovered. However, facial fractures can be aggravated even after recovery if there's a lot of physical contact with the injured area. That could be why Brown has used protective gear in the playoffs.

The Boston Celtics need Jaylen Brown to be available in the playoffs

Jaylen Brown entered the postseason after posting career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1%. Brown emerged as a reliable option on nights when Jayson Tatum didn't get going. Brown has also stayed consistent while Tatum has flourished.

The one-two punch he has formed alongside him has given the Boston Celtics a dynamic edge on offense, making them a tough team to guard. Brown has shown that he can be an MVP-caliber player, making him just as much a tough cover for defenses as Tatum. The Celtics cannot afford to lose Brown to an injury as he is vital to their championship success.

Jaylen Brown: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PM

Tatum: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 7 AST



Boston vs. Philly up next CELTICS ARE ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUNDJaylen Brown: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PMTatum: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 7 ASTBoston vs. Philly up next CELTICS ARE ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUND 🍀Jaylen Brown: 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PMTatum: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 7 ASTBoston vs. Philly up next 👀 https://t.co/KSqDxmU22q

He also steps up to the occasion when needed, and his final performance from last season is a testament to that. Brown averaged a team-high 23.7 points per game, shooting 43.5%. He was arguably their best player ahead of Tatum in that contest.

Brown also upstaged Tatum in the Celtics' first-round series win over the Atlanta Hawks in this year's playoffs. He averaged 26.7 points and 5.3 rebounds, shooting 54.1%, including 51.5% from deep across six games.

Jaylen Brown's presence will be critical in the Celtics' upcoming conference series against the Philadelphia 76ers. PJ Tucker will likely take on the assignment of guarding Jayson Tatum, which could give Brown more opportunities on offense.

The 76ers don't have another pesky defensive threat like Tucker on their roster, giving their one-two punch a solid shot at flourishing offensively.

