  • How many 7-footers are there in the NBA? Looking at most prominent tall players in league

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Nov 14, 2023 23:49 GMT
Timberwolves Spurs Basketball
Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama are both 7-footers

Over the years, the NBA has progressively embraced the small-ball style. Conventional centers are now less relevant, and contemporary big players must possess skills beyond their height to thrive in the game.

Typically, players who are 7 feet tall are confined to the power forward and center positions. A decade ago, the average height of power forwards was 6-foot-9, but in the last season, it has decreased to 6-foot-8. Similarly, the average for centers has shifted from 6-foot-11 a decade ago to 6-foot-10.

While traditionally, big men were often perceived as relying more on athleticism than skill, the emergence of "unicorns" in basketball has revolutionized the game.

How many 7-footers are there in the NBA?

Currently, there are 29 big men standing at 7 feet in the league.

They are as follows:

PLAYERTEAMAGEHEIGHTWEIGHT
Boban MarjanovicHOU357-4290
Victor WembanyamaSAS197-4210
Bol BolPHX237-3220
Kristaps PorzingisBOS287-2240
Moses BrownPOR247-1258
Brook LopezMIL357-1282
Chet HolmgrenOKC217-1195
Dereck Lively IIDAL197-1230
Luke KornetBOS287-1250
Robin LopezMIL357-1281
Rudy GobertMIN317-1258
Aleksej PokusevskiOKC217-0210
Alex LenSAC307-0250
Deandre AytonPOR257-0247
Isaiah HartensteinNYK257-0250
Ivica ZubacLAC267-0240
JaVale McGeeSAC357-0270
Jakob PoeltlTOR287-0260
Jaxson HayesLAL237-0220
Joel EmbiidPHI297-0280
Jusuf NurkicPHX297-0290
Karl-Anthony TownsMIN277-0248
Lauri MarkkanenUTA267-0240
Mark WilliamsCHA217-0240
Mitchell RobinsonNYK257-0240
Mo BambaPHI257-0231
Nick RichardsCHA257-0245
Santi AldamaMEM227-0215
Walker KesslerUTA227-0245

The tallest players in the NBA, standing at 7-foot-4, are Boban Marjanovic of the Houston Rockets and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking at the most prominent 7-footers so far this season

Standing at 7 feet in the NBA is rare, and even rarer are players of that height who can maintain good health to have a substantial impact on the game.

Here are five of the most prominent 7-footers so far this season.

#5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a hot start this season, and Karl Anthony Towns is a key component, averaging 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 39.4% from three on 4.2 attempts per game.

#4. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren, the rookie from the OKC Thunder, has showcased exceptional efficiency, boasting shooting percentages of 54.9% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

He is averaging 16.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 2.3 bpg this season.

#3. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

In a bold move last season, the Timberwolves paired Towns with Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, defying the prevailing trend of small-ball lineups. This strategy has paid off this season, as the Timberwolves currently boast the league's best defensive rating (102.0).

Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, contributes 12.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg, and 2.2 bpg, anchoring the team's stellar defense.

#2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

In his debut season, Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype, showcasing versatility with averages of 19.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg and 2.4 bpg. Known as the "Alien," he demonstrates an all-around skill set, excelling in ball handling, playmaking, defense, and scoring.

#1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

As the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid has been a dominant force for the Philadelphia 76ers, leading them to an 8-1 record, the best in the league so far.

Embiid's outstanding start to the season includes averages of 32.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 5.7 apg in nine games.

