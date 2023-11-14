How many 7-footers are there in the NBA? Looking at most prominent tall players in league

Over the years, the NBA has progressively embraced the small-ball style. Conventional centers are now less relevant, and contemporary big players must possess skills beyond their height to thrive in the game.

Typically, players who are 7 feet tall are confined to the power forward and center positions. A decade ago, the average height of power forwards was 6-foot-9, but in the last season, it has decreased to 6-foot-8. Similarly, the average for centers has shifted from 6-foot-11 a decade ago to 6-foot-10.

While traditionally, big men were often perceived as relying more on athleticism than skill, the emergence of "unicorns" in basketball has revolutionized the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How many 7-footers are there in the NBA?

Currently, there are 29 big men standing at 7 feet in the league.

They are as follows:

PLAYER TEAM AGE HEIGHT WEIGHT Boban Marjanovic HOU 35 7-4 290 Victor Wembanyama SAS 19 7-4 210 Bol Bol PHX 23 7-3 220 Kristaps Porzingis BOS 28 7-2 240 Moses Brown POR 24 7-1 258 Brook Lopez MIL 35 7-1 282 Chet Holmgren OKC 21 7-1 195 Dereck Lively II DAL 19 7-1 230 Luke Kornet BOS 28 7-1 250 Robin Lopez MIL 35 7-1 281 Rudy Gobert MIN 31 7-1 258 Aleksej Pokusevski OKC 21 7-0 210 Alex Len SAC 30 7-0 250 Deandre Ayton POR 25 7-0 247 Isaiah Hartenstein NYK 25 7-0 250 Ivica Zubac LAC 26 7-0 240 JaVale McGee SAC 35 7-0 270 Jakob Poeltl TOR 28 7-0 260 Jaxson Hayes LAL 23 7-0 220 Joel Embiid PHI 29 7-0 280 Jusuf Nurkic PHX 29 7-0 290 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN 27 7-0 248 Lauri Markkanen UTA 26 7-0 240 Mark Williams CHA 21 7-0 240 Mitchell Robinson NYK 25 7-0 240 Mo Bamba PHI 25 7-0 231 Nick Richards CHA 25 7-0 245 Santi Aldama MEM 22 7-0 215 Walker Kessler UTA 22 7-0 245

The tallest players in the NBA, standing at 7-foot-4, are Boban Marjanovic of the Houston Rockets and rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking at the most prominent 7-footers so far this season

Standing at 7 feet in the NBA is rare, and even rarer are players of that height who can maintain good health to have a substantial impact on the game.

Here are five of the most prominent 7-footers so far this season.

#5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a hot start this season, and Karl Anthony Towns is a key component, averaging 23.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 39.4% from three on 4.2 attempts per game.

#4. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren, the rookie from the OKC Thunder, has showcased exceptional efficiency, boasting shooting percentages of 54.9% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

He is averaging 16.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 2.3 bpg this season.

#3. Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

In a bold move last season, the Timberwolves paired Towns with Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, defying the prevailing trend of small-ball lineups. This strategy has paid off this season, as the Timberwolves currently boast the league's best defensive rating (102.0).

Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, contributes 12.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg, and 2.2 bpg, anchoring the team's stellar defense.

#2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

In his debut season, Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype, showcasing versatility with averages of 19.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg and 2.4 bpg. Known as the "Alien," he demonstrates an all-around skill set, excelling in ball handling, playmaking, defense, and scoring.

#1. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

As the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid has been a dominant force for the Philadelphia 76ers, leading them to an 8-1 record, the best in the league so far.

Embiid's outstanding start to the season includes averages of 32.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg and 5.7 apg in nine games.