How many assists did LeBron James have in last game? Lakers star's keys stats vs Warriors explored

LeBron James has always been known to be a pass-first guy since arriving in the league in 2003. He's an unselfish player who can efficiently facilitate the ball while taking over games when he needs to. James is kind of like a modern-day Magic Johnson but more versatile.

In LeBron James' last game against the Golden State Warriors, he only dished out six assists. While that may seem too few for a pass-first guy, James is an all-around player, too. During the semifinal matchup against the Warriors, he has been more active on defense and scoring for the LA Lakers.

While it's no question how good LBJ is when he plays point guard, the Lakers are in need of his other abilities, too. Given how Golden State is a high-volume scoring team, pressure defense and same amount of offense are key to stopping the holders.

Considering the same, Janes has provided both aspects, which is why the Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Can LeBron James and Lakers beat the defending champions?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors - Game Five

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

They will hope to accomplish the same in Game 5 at the Chase Center against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. The Lakers have struggled to gain the lead for most the game, though, and it looks like the Warriors could force a Game 6.

If Golden State wins Game 5, the Lakers will have the chance to win the series in front of their home crowd in LA. What better way to win a series than to do so at home? The Purple and Gold did the same against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round when they won in six games.

While it's still possible that the Warriors could force a Game 7, they're up against LeBron James who's undefeated in playoffs when he has a 3-1 series lead. Aside from being undefeated, James also has the most wins when leading 3-1. Considering the same, Golden State will have their task cut out to get past the "King".

