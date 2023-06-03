How many championship rings does Dirk Nowitzki have?

Dirk Nowitzki is unquestionably the most successful European talent to have graced the NBA floor.

The veteran forward is seen by many as a pioneer who opened the door to more European-born players making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to test their skills against the best in the world.

During his Hall of Fame career, Nowitzki became synonymous with the fadeaway jump shot - a move even today's stars look to replicate. However, the retired star also helped lead the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 NBA Championship, marking the only time he won a championship ring.

Impressively, during the Mavericks' run to their championship banner, Nowitzki was also named the NBA Finals MVP, helping him add to his 2007 NBA MVP trophy and strengthening his claim as one of the best players in league history.

Unfortunately, that championship was the only one Nowitzki ever won, as he remained loyal to a Mavericks organization that often struggled to build around his star talent. Nevertheless, the star forward did taste individual success throughout his time in the league.

Apart from being named the 2007 MVP, Nowitzki was also voted to the All-Star team on 14 occasions. He was also named an All-NBA First Team member four times and made the All-NBA second team onfive occasions.

Impressively, DirkNowitzki also managed a 50/40/90 average during his MVP season, placing him in elite company.

Why is Dirk Nowitzki's Championship ring worth more than Kevin Durant's?

Unlike Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki never looked to leave the Dallas Mavericks in search of a super team. Instead, he remained loyal to the franchise that took a chance on him and eventually helped reward their faith with a championship banner.

Whereas Kevin Durant was tired of waiting for the Oklahoma City Thunder to build a contending core around him. He decided to join a ready-made contender that was already winning rings: the Golden State Warriors.

As such, most NBA fans don't hold Durant's championship rings in high regard, as it's widely accepted that the Warriors would have won those championships regardless of whether Durant was on the roster or not.

Furthermore, since leaving the Golden State Warriors, Durant has failed to win another championship, despite teaming up with Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets and, later, Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the Phoenix Suns.

That's why Dirk Nowitzki's championship ring holds more value in the eyes of NBA fans. Using a more recent example: A single championship for Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers would be seen as an incredible achievement, considering their struggles to place a contending roster around his undoubted talent. It would likely be more impressive than what Durant achieved with Golden State.

Given the high regard in which Dirk Nowitzki is held in NBA folklore, it's clear that the number of championships isn't always as important as the journey it takes to become a champion in the first place.

