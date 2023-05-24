How many championship rings does Kyle Lowry have?

Many have called Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry "washed" since he joined the Heat in 2021. But now, at age 37, Lowry is playing a key role off the bench for Miami in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

This comes as the Heat are on the verge of making the NBA Finals for the second time in four years. Lowry may not have been with the Heat during their last Finals appearance in 2020, however, he still brings championship experience to the team.

Lowry won the 2019 NBA title with the Toronto Raptors as a sidekick to former Raptors superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. The title marked the first in Toronto’s franchise history.

Upon winning his first title with the Raptors, Lowry spoke about how indescribable the feeling was:

“Words can’t describe the feeling,” Lowry said.

“Wow. Just f***ing wow.”

Lowry also spoke about his desire to keep winning more titles.

“My goal is to keep winning championships,” Lowry said.

“Get another, then another. I know I can play this game at a high level for a few more years. I want to continue to be a winner.”

Lowry was not able to win another championship or make another Finals appearance with Toronto. He ended up agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal that landed him in Miami in 2021.

Lowry and the Heat then came within one game of making the NBA Finals last season. This came as they fell in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics.

Now, up 3-0 on the Celtics in this year’s East finals, Lowry and the Heat have the prime opportunity to redeem themselves. If they can do so, and go on to win the 2023 NBA title, it will mark Lowry’s second championship in 17 seasons.

Kyle Lowry on his desire to win an NBA championship with Miami

Upon joining the Miami Heat in 2021, Kyle Lowry sat down for an interview with Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. During the interview, Lowry discussed his pursuit of his second NBA championship and first with the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat veteran point guard Kyle Lowry

Lowry said that he badly wants to win another title so he can recapture the high that he felt after winning his first title in 2019:

“It’s what we play for,” Lowry said.

“If you’re not playing to win the championship, what are you playing for? Just to be cool and be good?

“We’re going to get paid. That’s awesome. I love getting paid, but I want to win the championship and everyone that’s won a championship will explain this and understand that this is a high you cannot match. I’m not saying a drug high. I’m saying a high of, ‘Holy s**t, this is crazy.’ You can’t match that.

“And that’s what you’re chasing. And you’re just chasing that feeling of how do you get back to that. And as a competitor, you want to still be known as one of the best in the world.

“I love my ring, but I want to have another one. I want to be able to wear two of them. I’ve got an (Olympic) gold medal. It was a great feeling. I got an NBA championship. I need to get back to that. How do you get back to that high? How do you get back to that feeling? And that’s what we play for. So yes, I want it really bad.”

