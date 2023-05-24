How many championships does Larry Bird have? Finding out more

Larry Bird will forever be one of the Boston Celtics legends who has helped the organization win 17 titles in the league. Bird's contributions were instrumental in establishing the Celtics as one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.

Despite being the new kid on the block in the 80s, Bird was able to immediately find success in his career. He won three championships, one in 1981, one in 1984, and the other in 1986. Coming into the league, Larry proved to be one of the most lethal scorers off the bat. Given his shooting prowess mixed with intense defense, Bird earned the nickname Larry "Legend".

His alias was well deserved considering the stars he dethroned in his career. Bird beat guys like Moses Malone, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Hakeem Olajuwon to successfully win three rings.

Looking back at all of Larry Bird's championship wins

Boston Celtics celebration

Larry Bird has won a total of three championships in his career. He won his first title back in 1981. Bird was only a sophomore at the time, but was already impacting the Boston Celtics in an efficient way. During the 1981 NBA Finals, the young Larry averaged 15.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.3 steals to help the Celtics beat the Houston Rockets in six games.

In 1984, Bird became the focal point of the Celtics' offense and led the team to another Finals appearance, where they faced their long-standing rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. The series went down to the wire, but Bird's exceptional performances, including averaging 27.4 points and 10.6 rebounds, propelled the Celtics to a hard-fought championship in seven games.

Bird's final championship came in 1986 when the Celtics once again faced the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals. By this time, Bird had developed into a complete player, showcasing his scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defensive abilities. Bird's near triple-double averages of 24.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 2.7 steals per game helped secure the championship for the Celtics in six games.

