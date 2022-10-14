“How many coaches can look at Jordan and say I know how you feel Jordan” – NBA analyst is sarcastic on Draymond joining the team again, believes Warriors coach will rightly guide Jordan Poole through situation

The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in the national spotlight lately. Many are eager to know the aftermath of Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's altercation during practice.

That report got even more publicity after a video was leaked showing Green punching Poole during the Warriors' practice. Since then, the former has come out and issued an apology. Green also dismissed himself from the team and has been fined by the franchise.

For a team that just won the 2021-22 NBA championship, their title defence has gotten off to a rocky start. But this is the territory in which their head coach might just have some first-hand knowledge.

Sports analyst Rich Eisen went into depth about the situation involving Jordan Poole and Draymond on the "Rich Eisen Show." The famous analyst talked about how it's going to be interesting to see how the two parties react. Eisen said:

"Newly reinstalled member of the team - Draymond Green. He's going to practice with the team Thursday, expect it to be in the preseason finale Friday and then there with the team Tuesday. Do not pay attention any longer to the fact that he nearly rearranged Jordan Poole's face in a video that got out."

Eisen brought up an interesting point involving Golden State head coach Steve Kerr. During his playing days with the Chicago Bulls, Kerr got into a physical altercation with NBA legend and teammate Michael Jordan. It was a setback, in which the two parties rallied around before going on to win a championship.

"They have the right guy at the helm future Hall of Fame head coach who was The Punchee in practice once the most famous right hand maybe ever in the history of practice punches being thrown from Michael Jordan. So if there's anybody who needs to who could look at Jordan Poole and say, 'Hey Jordan x y and z ABC let's talk to Draymond, It's Steve Kerr.'"

Eisen spoke about the fact that Kerr has the opportunity to reuinte Poole and Green. Eisen even pointed out "how many coaches can look at Jordan (Poole) and say I know how you feel."

"How many coaches can look at Jordan and say I know how you feel Jordan because there's a guy named Jordan who once did it to me in practice."

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green look to put incident behind them

If there's a team that can overcome adversity, it's the veteran roster of the Golden State Warriors. There's no denying that Golden State is one of the most impressive teams in the entire league. They are returning a majority of their roster from their championship team and have even added some intriguing pieces.

-Draymond Green on his relationship with Jordan Poole "Jordan's a professional and I'm a professional. We have a job to do." -Draymond Green on his relationship with Jordan Poole https://t.co/zSLSBIVXBJ

Jordan Poole continues to be one of the top players on the rise throughout the NBA. With both Poole and Draymond Green up for contract extensions, many have wondered if that could have been the reason for the tension.

Regardless of what happens, Golden State has the pieces in place to put this issue behind them. It helps to have a head coach that knows exactly what the players are going through in Steve Kerr.

