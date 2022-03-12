"How many f**king layups is Westbrook going to miss tonight?" - Shannon Sharpe tears into Russell Westbrook's poor shooting, says he's "not ashamed enough to play better"

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and the LA Lakers were at Crypto.com Arena tonight, taking on the Washington Wizards after back-to-back losses on the road. While James evidently relished the change of scenery, Westbrook had another head-shaking dud in front of the home fans. His horrible first quarter was only the start of what turned out to be a miserable night for the beleaguered superstar.
Die-hard LA Lakers fan and legendary pro-football player Shannon Sharpe was, as expected, keeping a close eye on the game. The Undisputed co-host was likely one of the many who watched in disbelief at what was another poor showing from the Lakers' starting point guard.
The football Hall-of-Famer minced no words ripping into Westbrook’s awful play:
“How many f**king layups is Westbrook going to miss tonight?”
The intense post was preceded by another fact-based and heated lambasting of the struggling former MVP:
“Westbrook is 1-9 with 3-4 point blank missed layups. He wonders how/why he got that nickname. He’s tired of people shaming his last name, but not ashamed enough to play better.”
The Lakers ended the first half trailing the Washington Wizards 59-52, but it could have been more had it not been for LeBron James and the young guns. Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves helped keep things close before the four-time MVP erupted in the second half.
On a night when the LA Lakers were playing against the team they acquired Westbrook from, it looked like the Wizards won the exchange. Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had more impactful minutes compared to the superstar that they were exchanged for.
The most embarrassing thing about the game wasn’t even the numerous missed layups. Head coach Frank Vogel eventually decided to bench Russell Westbrook for the remaining 8:37 minutes of the game. As the Wizards started to claw their way back into the game, Vogel trusted his young supporting core to help LeBron James win the game.
Westbrook’s benching wasn’t the first time this has happened this season and will likely not be the last if he continues to struggle on the field.
The LA Lakers are still waiting for Russell Westbrook to play better
Despite the star's horrible showing, Frank Vogel was still diplomatic in the post-game interview. He lauded Westbrook’s nine assists and one turnover. Vogel also explained that he had to go to the youthful supporting cast as they were rolling in the game.
Frank Vogel’s explanation will do little to keep the criticism from piling on Russell Westbrook. He’s the highest-paid Laker this season and shouldn’t be on the bench when things get dicey. The nine assists that the fiery point guard dished out felt empty.
Russell Westbrook has sensationally fired back at fans and basketball analysts for calling him Westbrick. The boos and the name-calling were back tonight after his torrid time on the court. That heckling will certainly not go away if he doesn’t improve this season for the Lakers.