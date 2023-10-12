How many fantasy points did Giannis Antetokounmpo collect last season? Projecting 2023-24 season's tally

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be entering the 11th year of his illustrious NBA career. In those 10 years, he has gathered plenty of personal accolades. Most notably, he has been named the NBA's MVP twice (2019, 2020) and the Defensive Player of the Year one time (2020). Since 2019, he has also earned a spot in the All-NBA First Team five times.

Since his breakout season in 2017 where he won the Most Improved Player award, he has been producing incredible numbers. Due to his efficient and high-value production, Giannis has turned himself into one of the most sought-after players for Fantasy Basketball players.

Last season alone, Giannis averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Milwaukee Bucks. His production was slightly tainted by his 3.1 turnovers and his abysmal percentage which sat at 64%. Players who had him on their respective fantasy teams certainly enjoyed his contribution, especially in leagues where negative stats such as turnovers are not taken into account.

According to CBS Sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo's production from last season produced a whopping 3,276 fantasy points or 52 fantasy points per game in 63 appearances.

Giannis is set to have another big year, especially as the Bucks attempt to make another run at the championship. No two seasons are exactly the same so his numbers will change a little bit, but these changes should be marginal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA fantasy projections for 2023-24 season

Since 2019-20, Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played over 70 games in a season. He has suffered minor injuries which has caused him to miss time but when he is on the court, he is efficient and effective. As long as he remains healthy, he will be a major factor both in the NBA and in Fantasy Basketball leagues.

Another thing that might affect Giannis' production is the addition of Damian Lillard. The Milwaukee Bucks acquired him via a three-team trade that also involved the Phoenix Suns.

Dame is a ball dominant guard but he is also a very capable playmaker. With Giannis at his flank, the two might create a formidable offense that will give both men better opportunities to score. This could lead to more efficient scoring numbers for Giannis.

According to CBS Sports, Giannis is still projected as the number one power forward for the upcoming season. He is expected to put up 49.0 fantasy points per game in 76.4 games. These numbers will exceed his production from last season, simply because he is projected to suit up in more games.

Regardless of whether this projection comes true or not, it is fair to expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to have another monster season.

