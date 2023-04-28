LeBron James' finals appearances began in 2007, during his fourth season in the NBA. After averaging 27.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 6.0 assists per game during the regular season, James carried the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals.

It was just his second time making the NBA playoffs, however, in over 20 games played during the postseason, James averaged a whopping 44.7 minutes per game. Unfortunately, for the young superstar, the Cavaliers ultimately came up short, getting swept away by Gregg Popovich's Spurs.

After coming up short of making the Finals in his next three playoff appearances, James controversially joined Miami Heat. In his first season alongside Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh, fans witnessed yet another LeBron James finals appearance.

He came up short again, famously losing to Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks in 6 games. Although James lost, the 2011 series against the Mavericks marked the first of eight straight finals appearances.

Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James' first NBA championship win and remaining Finals appearances

In 2012, LeBron James' finals appearances turned into wins as he and the Heat defeated the OKC Thunder in five games to claim an NBA title. The very next year, James and the Heat managed to capture a second NBA championship, bringing James' finals appearances up to four.

In his final year with Miami Heat, he and the team famously came up short against Gregg Popovich's Spurs, which included Kawhi Leonard, in a five-game series. The loss marked LeBron James' fifth finals appearance.

After heading back to Cleveland, James and the Cavaliers made the finals, but ultimately came up short against Golden State Warriors. The loss marked the sixth of James' finals appearances.

The very next year, he and the Cavaliers reached the Finals again, exacting revenge on the Spurs in a famous 3-1 comeback. Over the next two years, however, James and the Cavaliers met the Warriors in the Finals, and it was Steph Curry, Draymond Green & Klay Thompson who won.

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

After coming up short in the Finals for two straight years, James knew something had to change. He once again picked up, and this time took his talents to LA Lakers. Fans saw another LeBron James finals appearance in his second season with the team, where he claimed his fourth NBA championship.

As LeBron and the Lakers look to close out the series against the Grizzlies this week, only time will tell whether the team makes it to the Finals. Should we see another LeBron James finals appearance, he would move up to second place alongside Sam Jones for most finals appearances with 11.

In first place is none other than the late Bill Russell, with 12 finals appearances.

