How many games has Draymond Green missed due to ejections and flagrant fouls? Exploring Warriors star's suspensions so far

Draymond Green has been in the headlines this week for not one, but two incidents while facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first situation occurred with Anthony Edwards, as the four-time champ talked quite a bit of trash to the young guard in Sunday's showdown. On Tuesday, just moments into the second Warriors-Timberwolves game, an altercation started by Klay Thompson broke out.

As Jaden McDaniels went to run down to the other end of the court, Thompson grabbed his jersey, sparking retaliation from the young player. Without much hesitation, Draymond Green then injected himself into the situation and slapped a modified rear-naked choke on Gobert.

The situation immediately went viral, resulting in the ejection of Draymond Green, as well as Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. As a result, the expectation is that the league will hit Green with a lengthy suspension for his unnecessary role in the scuffle.

Of course, this won't be the first time that Green has been involved in an altercation and faced suspension. While there have been no indications from the league yet as to how many games he will be suspended, let's take a look at his suspension history throughout his storied career.

Looking at Draymond Green's past suspensions after Warriors-Timberwolves scuffle

Last season, Draymond Green hit the threshold for an automatic suspension after racking up 16 technical fouls in one season. The tech came during the Warriors' March 15th loss to the LA Clippers last season, resulting in the four-time champ serving a one-game suspension prior to the playoffs.

Once the playoffs rolled around, Green dealt with yet another suspension as the result of a second flagrant foul for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis. As a result, the league suspended Green for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

Back during the 2018-19 season, Green was involved in a heated spat with teammate Kevin Durant on the bench. The situation has been credited as a big part of the reason the team split up, with tensions carrying over to the locker room post-game, resulting in a suspension.

The most famous of Green's altercations that resulted in a suspension, of course, occurred during the 2016 NBA Finals, where Green hit LeBron James in the groin. After being hit with a flagrant, and three prior flagrants in the playoffs, Green was issued a suspension, opening the door for James' famed 3-1 comeback.