How many gold medals has USA basketball won in FIBA World Cup? Looking at impressive history of USAB overseas

Despite entering the FIBA World Cup as the favorites to win, Team USA will not be competing for a gold medal in 2023. This comes at the hands of Germany, who knocked them out in their semifinal matchup.

Back in the day, Team USA held a vice grip over international play. However, the rest of the world has cuahgt up over the past ten years.

Overall, the United States has done well in the FIBA World Cup. There have been some rough years, but they've come away with a gold medal more often than not.

Dating back to 1950, Team USA has won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup on five separate occasions. Their first win came in 1954, just their second time entering the tournament.

After that it would be some time before the U.S. won gold again. They were the runner-ups in 1982 before winning gold in 1986. One of the key stars on the team was San Antonio Spurs big man David Robinson.

Following the win in 1986, the United States secured a gold medal again in 1994. This squad was later dubbed "Dream Team 2" with stars like Shaquille O'Neal and Reggie Miller leading the charge.

The United State's last two gold medals came back-to-back in 2010 and 2014. These teams were loaded with future Hall of Famers such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.

No matter what happens with the U.S. in the bronze medal game, it will be a much better performance than their last appearance. In 2019, the United States finished in seventh place.

At the moment, the United States is tied with Serbia for the most gold medals in the FIBA World Cup (5). However, they'll fall into second place if Serbia is able to beat Germany in the final this year.

Breaking down every Team USA finish the FIBA World Cup

Aside from their gold medal wins and seventh place finish in 2019, there are multiple years were Team USA landed somewhere in between. Here is a list of where they fell every time they competed in the FIBA World Cup.

1950: 2nd place

1954: 1st place

1959: 2nd place

1963: 4th place

1967: 4th place

1970: 5th place

1974: 3rd place

1978: 5ht place

1982: 2nd place

1986: 1st place

1990: 3rd place

1994: 1st place

1998: 3rd place

2002: 6th place

2006: 3rd place

2010: 1st place

2014: 1st place

2019: 7th place

2023: TBD