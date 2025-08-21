How many NBA players are in Greece's EuroBasket roster? All you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammates

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be carrying Greece's national flag once more as he leads the team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. The Greek Freak is the only active NBA player in the lineup, but two of his teammates also boast an NBA pedigree.
Giannis' brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Tyler Dorsey, and Kostas Papanikolaou are the three other former NBA players in the roster as they look to backstop the former two-time NBA MVP in their quest to bring Greece its first EuroBasket medal since 2009.
Kostas Antetokounmpo played for the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers, where he won an NBA title in 2020. He is currently playing for Olympiacos in the EuroLeague.
Meanwhile, Dorsey played for the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Mavericks in his three-year NBA career, before moving to Olympiacos. Dorsey plays as their naturalized player.
Papanikolau is one of the veterans in the squad. His last NBA game came in the 2015-2016 season with the Denver Nuggets, following a 43-game stint with the Houston Rockets in the year prior.
Here is their entire preliminary roster:
The team will be coached by European legend Vassilis Spanoulis, who also played for the Rockets in the 2006-2007 NBA season.
Giannis last played for Greece in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where led the tournament in scoring.
Greece head coach describe Giannis Antetokounmpo's head space in joining Greece
Giannis Antetokounmpo has always taken pride in representing his country in international tournaments. It was further reaffirmed by his head coach Vassilis Spanoulis, who described the Greek Freak's head space ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket.
“Giannis loves to be here. He loves to represent his country,” Spanoulis said. “He’s very humble. He’s part of the team. For a superstar, you don’t find this easy."
Spanoulis also emphasized that Giannis was there to win it all.
"He’s about winning,” the former NBA player said.
Last June, Giannis first confirmed his desire to play with Greece once again, saying that if he is healthy, then he will compete for his countrymen.
“If I’m healthy, I’ll definitely be there," Giannis said.
Giannis is coming off a rough season with the Bucks, as they got bounced out in the first round against the eventual Eastern Conference champions Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks also had a major revamp in their roster this season, trading away Damian Lillard, and signing former Pacers center Myles Turner to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the LA Clippers.
