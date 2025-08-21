How many NBA players are in Greece's EuroBasket roster? All you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammates

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:41 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Quarterfinal - GER-GRE - Source: Imagn
How many NBA players are in Greece's EuroBasket roster? All you need to know about Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammates - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be carrying Greece's national flag once more as he leads the team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket. The Greek Freak is the only active NBA player in the lineup, but two of his teammates also boast an NBA pedigree.

Ad

Giannis' brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Tyler Dorsey, and Kostas Papanikolaou are the three other former NBA players in the roster as they look to backstop the former two-time NBA MVP in their quest to bring Greece its first EuroBasket medal since 2009.

Kostas Antetokounmpo played for the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers, where he won an NBA title in 2020. He is currently playing for Olympiacos in the EuroLeague.

Meanwhile, Dorsey played for the Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Mavericks in his three-year NBA career, before moving to Olympiacos. Dorsey plays as their naturalized player.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Papanikolau is one of the veterans in the squad. His last NBA game came in the 2015-2016 season with the Denver Nuggets, following a 43-game stint with the Houston Rockets in the year prior.

Here is their entire preliminary roster:

Kostas PapanikolaouEuroLeague
Kostas Sloukas EuroLeague
Giannoulis LarentzakisEuroLeague
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks (NBA)
Dinos MitoglouEuroLeague
Panagiotis KalaitzakisEuroLeague
Dimitris KatsivelisGreece
Kostas AntetokounmpoEuroLeague
Vassilis ToliopoulosEuroLeague
Tyler DorseyEuroLeague
Nikos ChougkazSlovenia
Neoklis AvdalasVirginia Tech
Omiros NetzipoglouEuroLeague
Antonios KaragiannidisEuroLeague
Alexandros NikolaidisGreece
Alexandros SamodurovEuroLeague
Lefteris LiotopoulosSt. John's University
Nasos BazinasGreece
Ad

The team will be coached by European legend Vassilis Spanoulis, who also played for the Rockets in the 2006-2007 NBA season.

Giannis last played for Greece in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where led the tournament in scoring.

Greece head coach describe Giannis Antetokounmpo's head space in joining Greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always taken pride in representing his country in international tournaments. It was further reaffirmed by his head coach Vassilis Spanoulis, who described the Greek Freak's head space ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket.

Ad
“Giannis loves to be here. He loves to represent his country,” Spanoulis said. “He’s very humble. He’s part of the team. For a superstar, you don’t find this easy."

Spanoulis also emphasized that Giannis was there to win it all.

"He’s about winning,” the former NBA player said.

Last June, Giannis first confirmed his desire to play with Greece once again, saying that if he is healthy, then he will compete for his countrymen.

Ad
“If I’m healthy, I’ll definitely be there," Giannis said.

Giannis is coming off a rough season with the Bucks, as they got bounced out in the first round against the eventual Eastern Conference champions Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks also had a major revamp in their roster this season, trading away Damian Lillard, and signing former Pacers center Myles Turner to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the LA Clippers.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications