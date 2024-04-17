How many NBA players have received lifetime bans from league?

Over the years, countless players have done things that have forced the NBA to issue a lifetime ban. In total, the league has given out such a punishment to 19 different players.

The first time a player received a permanent ban was back in 1951. Eight players were barred from the league after it came out that they were shaving points while in college.

A few years later, Jack Molinas was the next player to receive a lifetime ban from the NBA. This punishment was given after it was brought to light that he was betting on his own team during college. In the 1960s, Tony Jackson, Doug Moe abd Roger Brown also received permanent bans for being involved in Molinas' scandal.

Gambling is not the only reason the NBA gives out a lifetime ban. During the 1980s, John Drew, Eddie Johnson and Chris Washburn were kicked from the league due to substance abuse. Drew and Washburn broke the league's substance abuse policy, while Johnson was punished for refusing mandatory counseling.

Other players barred for substance abuse include Roy Tarpley and Richard Dumas. Since the 1990s, the latest player to receive a ban from the league was former Memphis Grizzlies guard O.J. Mayo.

Jontay Porter is the latest player to receive a NBA lifetime ban

On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA issued its first lifetime ban since 2017. Following an investigation regarding a gambling scandal, Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter has been barred from the league.

In a press release put out by the league, it stated Porter violated league rules by giving out information to sports gambling. The incident investigated was a game back in March against the Sacramento Kings.

Porter exited the game after playing just three minutes, tallying just two rebounds. It is believed he provided a bettor with his health status, opening the door for a big payday. An $80,000 wager was placed on Porter that night, which ended up winning over one million dollars.

Aside from his on-court actions, the investigation revealed more into Porter's gambling activity. While in the G-League, he placed over a dozen bets on games, a strict violation against the league's policy.

Following this ban, commissioner Adam Silver released a statement regarding the situation.

"There is nothg more important than protecting the intergrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams, and everyone associated with the sport, which is why Jontay Porter's blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment."

Porter's career was just getting off the ground, appearing in 37 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and Raptors. Now, he joins the long list of players who will never have a shot to re-enter the league.

