How many NBA players are in Serbia's EuroBasket roster? All you need to know about Nikola Jokic's teammates

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 21, 2025 15:06 GMT
How many NBA players are in Serbia
How many NBA players are in Serbia's EuroBasket roster?

The Serbian men’s basketball team, led by Nikola Jokic, is preparing for its last exhibition game ahead of EuroBasket 2025. While the three-time MVP remains Serbia’s most recognizable player, the team has added more and more NBA stars to its roster over the years.

At the time of writing, the Serbian national team has four active NBA players on the roster outside of Jokic.

Here is a list of every NBA-rostered Serbian player and their stats during the 2024-25 season:

  • Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets): 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic (LA Clippers): 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists
  • Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat): 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists
  • Vasilije Micic (Phoenix Suns): 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists
  • Nikola Topic (OKC Thunder): Drafted with the 12th pick, Topic missed the entirety of the 2024/25 season.

Apart from Nikola Jokic, Bogdanovic boasts the longest NBA tenure on the Serbian team, having been in the league for eight seasons since being drafted in 2014. Nikola Jovic trails both players and has played three NBA seasons since being drafted in 2022.

Vasilije Micic was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, but did not make his NBA debut until the 2023-24 season. He was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, after two seasons in the NBA.

Lastly, Nikola Topic, picked at No. 12 in 2024, is yet to make his debut after tearing his ACL ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Outside of these players, Serbia has also called up Uros Trifunovic and Filip Petrusev for EuroBasket 2025. Trifunovic never made it to an official NBA roster and went undrafted in 2022, but he participated in the 2025 Summer League with the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Petrusev played three games in the league after being drafted in 2021.

Nikola Jokic and Serbia head into EuroBasket 2025 after posting a perfect record in August’s exhibition games

If the abundance of NBA talent on Serbia's roster is not apparent, a look at their international record from this month should paint a good picture. The team has been perfect, winning all three of its exhibition games in the lead-up to EuroBasket 2025.

They defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece on August 9, winning 76-66. They dominated the Czech Republic, winning 113-84 on Friday. Lastly, they defeated Germany 91-81 on Saturday.

Serbia's star player, Nikola Jokic, has not played more than 27 minutes in the exhibition games. Through three games, he is recording 14.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 61.1%, playing an average of 23.7 minutes.

Serbia will face Luka Doncic and Slovenia in their last exhibition game on Thursday before taking on Estonia in their first game of EuroBasket 2025.

Edited by Sameer Khan
bell-icon Manage notifications