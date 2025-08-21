How many NBA players are in Slovenia's EuroBasket roster? All you need to know about Luka Doncic's teammates

Luka Doncic’s Slovenia will face powerhouse Serbia, a team loaded with NBA talent, in their final warm-up game before EuroBasket 2025.

Slovenia is coming off its first friendly win, a 93-81 victory over Great Britain, where Doncic tallied 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Doncic had to shoulder much of the load in the win, as he is both the most accomplished player and the lone NBA representative on Slovenia’s roster.

Former Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, who signed with EuroLeague club Olimpia Milano this offseason, opted out of the tournament and was left off the squad, leaving Doncic as the only NBA name.

Even so, Slovenia still features established international players such as Klemen Prepelic, who starred at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Here is Team Slovenia’s roster, along with their professional clubs, per BasketNews:

Player Team Miha Cerkvenik Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) Gregor Hrovat JDA Dijon (France) Robert Jurkovic Free agent Martin Krampelj Sagesse SC (Lebanon) Urban Kroflic Mega Basket Belgrade (Serbia) Edo Muric KK Ilirija (Slovenia) Mark Padjen KK Ilirija (Slovenia) Klemen Prepelic Dubai Basketball (UAE, EuroLeague) Rok Radovic Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) Zak Smrekar Krka Novo mesto (Slovenia) Leon Stergar Free agent Luka Scuka Lowen Braunschweig (Germany) Aleksej Nikolic Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia) Alen Omic Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro)

After the Serbia tuneup, Slovenia begins group play on Aug. 28, joining a bracket with Poland, France, Belgium, Iceland and Israel.

Why Stephen A. Smith says Luka Doncic playing EuroBasket is a positive despite injury concerns

Luka Doncic gave fans a scare after suffering a knee contusion against Latvia in a friendly, but he returned for the following matchup with Great Britain, coming close to a triple-double.

Despite the injury risks, Stephen A. Smith argued Doncic’s EuroBasket run is beneficial for his fitness and ramp-up to his first full season with the LA Lakers.

“He's out there trying to work himself into the best shape that he's ever been in his life, so if this is how he chooses to do it, I don't knock him one bit,” Smith said (per Clutch Points).

Smith also praised the Slovenian star for suiting up for his country, contrasting that commitment with what he sees from many American players.

“I think it's important to remind everybody of what international players should be applauded for, which is something we lament with the American players: their level of dedication to their nation, wanting to represent their country,” Smith said.

“As often as they play in international competition, this is very, very important to them because their native citizens hold them accountable. This stuff matters to those folks.”

This summer, Luka Doncic has focused heavily on conditioning, trimming down and building fitness in his first offseason since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers recently locked him into a $165 million contract extension, and the team is counting on him being at full strength for the 2025-26 season, which tips off in October.

