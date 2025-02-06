How many NBA teams has Dennis Schroder played for? Latest on veteran journeyman's career after Heat move him to Utah 

Dennis Schroder has played for a fair share of teams in the NBA, and he finds himself on another one to make it nine total (if he plays for the Utah Jazz) after the Jimmy Butler trade. Schroder will not play a game for the Miami Heat despite being acquired in the Butler trade as the Heat immediately moved Schroder to the Utah Jazz.

Schroder once again finds himself involved in a deal, as has been the case for him for many years now. This is the third time Schroder has been traded this season. Schroder was first traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors earlier this year, and the Warriors have now traded him to the Miami Heat, who in turn sent him to the Utah Jazz:

Dennis Schroder was originally drafted No. 17 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2013 NBA draft. Schroder would go on to play five seasons for the Hawks, the longest stretch with one team in his career. Schroder would then get traded and play two seasons with the Thunder from 2018-2020. The Thunder would then trade him in the 2020 off-season to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder went on to sign a contract with the Boston Celtics in the 2021 offseason before getting traded to the Houston Rockets. He would then head back to the Lakers, signing a contract with them and playing out the season in LA.

Next, the Toronto Raptors signed Schroder to a contract in the 2023 offseason after he led Germany to the Gold Medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup while also winning the FIBA World Cup Most Valuable Player. The Raptors then traded Schroder later that same season to the Brooklyn Nets.

Dennis Schroder faces unique situation after being traded from the Warriors to Heat to Jazz

Dennis Schroder found himself in an interesting situation after learning he was traded from the Warriors to the Jazz. Schroder was traded from Golden State to Miami, and then Miami rerouted Schroder to Utah. The only thing is Schroder's original team, the Warriors, is playing Schroder's newest team, the Jazz, in Utah tonight.

The trade process is likely more extensive than just walking over to the other locker room, but nonetheless, it is an interesting situation Schroder finds himself in. At least Schroder will be able to adjust to his new home arena and meet his new teammates straight away instead of having to fly to a different city.

