“How many people would have lined up to try to land him other than the Lakers?” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving has to re-establish himself and remove all the baggage surrounding him

Other than the LA Lakers, there is no other team that has shown interest in Kyrie Irving this offseason. However, that could change, and Irving is the only person who could change his current situation.

During the offseason, Irving has been part of trade rumors between the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook. So far, there has been no progress, and there has been speculation that Irving might still suit up for the Nets by the time the season starts. There have been reports about the Lakers not giving up on trading for the seven-time All-Star in hopes of reclaiming NBA supremacy.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes The Lakers and the Nets are actively engaged in trade talks revolving around "a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package," per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/yKdFgpTh9Z

There is no doubt that the 2012 Rookie of the Year is extremely talented and skilled. However, his numerous off-court agendas have allowed teams to reconsider trading for him. On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker" Parker talked about what Irving has to do to get him out of his current state.

"He has to re-establish himself for anybody. ... If this was Kyrie minus the baggage, how many people would have lined up to try to land him and other than the Lakers?"

He concluded with why other teams aren't drawn into trading for Irving right now:

"There really weren't much interest, because they don't know what they're getting."

For the Nets, Irving has only played 103 games as compared to the 226 possible games he could've played. Of course, there were times where he was injured and unable to play. While there were controversial times where he could've played and helped out the team, he chose to sit.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.



Irving is able to attend the game as a spectator, move freely, maskless … but cannot play due to private sector mandate. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving is expected to sit courtside to support teammates at Nets-Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.Irving is able to attend the game as a spectator, move freely, maskless … but cannot play due to private sector mandate.

No one knows if the Nets will be able to pull off a Irving-Westbrook deal anytime soon.

Kyrie Irving is still a valuable star in the league

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is still one of the best players in today's NBA. He is, after all, a seven-time All-Star. However, there have been a lot of questions as to how committed he'll be to his team. Last season, he was limited to 29 games because of his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Due to New York City's vaccine mandate, Irving had to watch his team from the sidelines during home games.

Ultimately, he was able to play for the home crowd after NYC Mayor Eric Adams expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption. This allowed Irving to help boost his team's strength, but it wasn't enough.

SNY @SNYtv NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers:



"We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams? It's not acceptable." NYC Mayor Eric Adams has officially expanded the city's vaccine mandate exemption for athletes and performers:"We were treating our performers differently because they lived and played for home teams? It's not acceptable." https://t.co/0zDtYOtMmZ

Although he only played a limited number of games, the three-time All-NBA selection still put up incredible numbers. Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 46.9%, including 41.8% from the perimeter.

Now, it's just a matter of getting back into playing consistently and dealing with whatever situation he'll be put in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far