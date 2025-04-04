How many points does Brandin Podziemski have tonight against LA Lakers? (Apr. 3)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:30 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski dropped 22 points in the first half against the LA Lakers on Thursday. [photo: Imagn]

Brandin Podziemski took the spotlight in the star-studded showdown between the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers on Thursday. In a matchup featuring Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Podziemski stole the thunder from the superstar trio.

Podziemski went 3-for-3 from behind the arc in the first quarter to help push the Dubs to a 26-22 lead. The former Sta. Clara star hit the 3-pointers in the first two minutes to soften the Lakers’ edge in size. He added two rebounds and an assist in the first 12 minutes.

The second quarter saw Podziemski scatter 13 points to lead the Warriors’ strong surge late in the period. He drilled a 33-footer just as time expired to give the visiting team a 60-47 lead. Podziemski scored 22 points in the first half, which is already a season-high for the combo guard.

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

