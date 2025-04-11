How many points did Ja Morant score tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 10)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Only a game separated the sixth-seeded Memphis (47-32) with eighth-placed Minnesota (46-33). The Grizzlies are on a three-game winning streak, while the Timberwolves aim to avoid a second straight loss.

Before Thursday's games, the NBA posted the possible playoff seedings on X. Pending the results of the other games, the Grizzlies could end up between No. 3 and No. 8.

Through 48 games this season, Morant is averaging 23.0 points, 7.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In 30.2 minutes per game, he shoots 45.5%, including 30.7% from the 3-point line.

On Thursday, Morant scored 12 points in the opening quarter on 5-for-7 shooting (2-for-3 on 3-pointers). He also had an assist and a turnover in 8:44 minutes.

Ja Morant's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Ja Morant 12 0 1 0 0 1 5-7 2-3 0-0 1

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

