How many points did Jamal Murray score tonight against LA Clippers? (April 24)

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets took on the LA Clippers in the first playoff game at Intuit Dome, looking to take the upper hand in their first-round series, which was tied at 1-1.

Murray had been key for Denver in the first two games, averaging 22.0 points on 46.7% shooting from beyond the arc. At halftime, Murray and Gordon shared team-high honors for Denver with 13 points apiece.

In nearly 10 minutes of first-quarter action, Murray chipped in five points, while Aaron Gordon paced the Nuggets with 11 and Nikola Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with six points, seven assists and four rebounds while logging the full 12 minutes.

But the Clippers came out blazing from 3-point range, sinking nine of their 13 attempts — punctuated by a buzzer-beating triple from Nic Batum — to take a 35-28 lead at the end of the opening frame.

James Harden was in control early, topping the Clippers' scoring with 13.

Murray found more rhythm offensively in the second quarter, adding eight more points, but the Nuggets’ offense stumbled as they were outscored 30-19 by the surging Clippers.

The Nuggets trailed 65-47 heading into the break.

Below are Jamal Murray’s full stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jamal Murray 18:40 13 0 2 5 10 50.0 1 3 33.3 2 2 100 0 0 1 0 1 1 -7

