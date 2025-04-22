How many points did James Harden score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 21)

James Harden was off to a sluggish start in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The LA Clippers guard was 1-5 from the field anf 0-3 from the deep as the Denver Nuggets led the side 39-36 with the second quarter underway at the Ball Arena on Monday. Harden had two points, one rebound, three assists, and one block as the Clippers look to bounce back after losing Game 1.

The former MVP came into the game averaging 22.8 points on 41.0% shooting from the field and 31.5% from the deep, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in the regular season.

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More