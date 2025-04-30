How many points did James Harden score tonight Denver Nuggets? (April 29)

James Harden had a quiet start to Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. The LA Clippers superstar had six points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal as they trailed the hosts 52-41 at the time of writing.

The prolific guard was 2-4 from the field, 0-1 from the deep, and 2-4 from the free throw line. The Clippers were led by Bogdan Bogdanovich and Ivica Zubac's 10 points each.

Harden came into the contest averaging 21.3 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in four games in the 2025 playoffs.

The series is tied 2-2.

