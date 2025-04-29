How many points did Jimmy Butler score tonight against Houston Rockets? (April 28)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:15 GMT
Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Four - Source: Getty
Jimmy Butler was yet to switch to 'Playoff Jimmy' mode in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. Coming back to the matchup after missing the previous game due to a deep glute contusion injury, Butler had four points, two rebounds, two assists, and a block to show for it.

At the time of writing, the All-Star forward shot 1-3 from the field and was yet to launch a three from beyond the arc. Butler's playmaking and efforts on the defensive end were a solid boost for what has been a physical series so far with Game 4 being no exception.

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
