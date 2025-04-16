How many points did Jimmy Butler score tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? (April 16)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:15 GMT
Jimmy Butler was off to a hot start as the Golden State Warriors led 67-55 at halftime. It appeared the veteran forward switched to 'Playoff Jimmy' mode early on as the Bay Area outfit took on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center for their play-in skirmish on Tuesday.

Butler started his evening with a 3, and then went on to finish with 21 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, 2-3 from the deep, and 5-8 from the charity stripe. He also recorded 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal, as Steve Kerr saw this as an opportunity to provide more rest for a banged-up Steph Curry.

Jimmy Butler came into the contest averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 30.8% from downtown.

