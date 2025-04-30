How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 29)

Kawhi Leonard was off to a decent start as the LA Clippers took on the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. The forward had six points, three rebounds, and five assists in over 15 minutes of action as the team trailed the Nuggets 52-41 with three minutes to go in the first half.

Leonard's facilitating was a hallmark in the first half as the Clippers looked to put pressure on the hosts early on. But the Nuggets seemed to be a better unit on offense as they broke out with a lead in the first quarter.

'The Klaw' has been a force for the Clippers in the playoffs averaging 26.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the four games so far.

