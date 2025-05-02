How many points did Kawhi Leonard score tonight against the Denver Nuggets? (May 1)

Kawhi Leonard was off to a quick start in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The LA Clippers superstar had eight points, four rebounds, and an assist at the time of writing with the team leading the Denver Nuggets 42-35 at the Intuit Dome on Thursday.

Leonard's impact will be key for the Clippers as they look to force a Game 7 despite trailing the series 3-2. James Harden led LA in points with 18, while Norman Powell had eight.

'The Klaw' comes into the contest averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five playoff games he has laced up.

