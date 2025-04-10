How many points did LeBron James score tonight against Dallas Mavericks? (April 9)

LeBron James and the LA Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

James' co-star, Luka Doncic, battled his former team for the first time since being traded on Feb. 2. James also faced his former teammate, Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are No. 3 in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record. They are four games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets and have a one-game lead over the four-way tie between the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.

James appeared in the 69th game of his 22nd NBA season. He is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists. In 35.1 minutes per game, he shoots 51.2%, including 38.1% from the 3-point line.

On Wednesday, James had four points, a rebound, an assist and a turnover in the first quarter. He scored his points via four made free throws, as he missed his lone shot attempt. He was on the floor for a little over eight minutes.

James had recorded eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two turnovers in the first half. He shot 2-for-7 (0-for-2 on 3-pointers) in 18:20 minutes.

LeBron James' stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- LeBron James 8 2 2 0 0 2 2-7 0-2 4-4 4

LeBron James shares thoughts on Luka Doncic's Dallas homecoming

On Wednesday, LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers visited the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. Following Tuesday's 136-120 loss to the NBA-leading OKC Thunder, James shared his thoughts on Doncic's Dallas homecoming.

The four-time NBA champion compared Doncic's return to when he first visited Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat.

"His situation will be a lot different than mine," James said.

In James' first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers over 14 years ago, he was loudly booed and even named a "villain." Like Doncic's return, that game was much anticipated then.

However, the situation was certainly different with Doncic as Mavs fans cheered their former franchise superstar every time the 26-year-old touched the ball early in the game. This reception was consistent with the reactions following the blockbuster trade in February.

Many fans cried and rallied on the streets to criticize the Mavs front office and general manager, Nico Harrison.

On Wednesday, Doncic held his tears as an emotional video tribute was played before he was announced as a starter for the Lakers.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

