How many points did LeBron James score tonight against Golden State Warriors? (April 3)

It was a quiet start for LeBron James, including an injury scare. The 4x NBA champion had just eight points, two rebounds, and three assists in over 19 minutes as the LA Lakers trailed the Golden State Warriors 60-47 at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

James sprawled on the floor for a long stretch after a collision with Jonathan Kuminga. After appearing to have the wind knocked out of him, he sat on the bench for a breather and returned to the floor soon after. James shot 2-4 from the field and 2-3 from the 3-point line.

Both teams were off to a quick start with 3s drilled from either end, but LeBron James and the Lakers appeared to struggle offensively soon after.

