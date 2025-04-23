  • home icon
How many points did LeBron James score tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 23)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:12 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 117-95 to win game one of a first round NBA basketball game - Source: Getty
LeBron James looked solid for the LA Lakers on Tuesday. The 4x NBA champion propped up 13 points as the Purple and Gold led the Minnesota Timberwolves 58-43 in Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena.

James shot 5-9 from the field and 1-2 from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds, four assists, and one block. The 40-year-old went about his business finding the gaps on the floor for his points even as his teammate Luka Doncic exploded for x first-half points.

The veteran forward came into the game averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
