How many points did LeBron James score tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 25)

LeBron James was off to a hot start in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. On Friday, the 4x NBA champion's 22 points in the first half saw the LA Lakers led 58-54 at the Target Center. The veteran forward took over the offense, and Luka Doncic struggled with a stomach bug.

He shot 9-12 from the field and 2-4 from the deep while also recording six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. The 40-year-old's regular bursts on offense kept LA in the game after their sluggish start.

LeBron James came into the game averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

