How many points did LeBron James score tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 30)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified May 01, 2025 03:27 GMT
LeBron James turned on the jets on both ends of the floor to keep the LA Lakers' playoff hopes alive on Wednesday. The 4x NBA champion recorded 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals as the Purple and Gold trailed 59-49 in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena.

James heated up in the second quarter starting with an emphatic dunk. He finished the half with 4-9 shooting from the field. The Lakers come into the matchup on the brink of elimination as they trail the series 3-1 with their hopes resting on their 'Big 3' of James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

