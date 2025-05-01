  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 30)

How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 30)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified May 01, 2025 03:25 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 to win game 2 of a first round NBA playoff game. - Source: Getty
How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 30)

Luka Doncic's gruesome back injury further compounded the LA Lakers' erratic run in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The mercurial guard nailed his first goal with just over five minutes left in the second quarter and LA found themselves in familiar territory as they did throughout the series as the Minnesota Timberwolves forced them into trailing 59-49 at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Ad

The Slovenian finished his half with 12 points while shooting 2-7 from the field and 0-3 from the deep along with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Luka Doncic has been averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 4 games in the 2025 playoffs. The Lakers will need more of him in the second half if they intend to keep their hopes alive and force a Game 6.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Aharon Abhishek

Aharon Abhishek

Twitter icon

Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.

A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.

Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.

When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications