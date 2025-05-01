How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? (April 30)

Luka Doncic's gruesome back injury further compounded the LA Lakers' erratic run in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The mercurial guard nailed his first goal with just over five minutes left in the second quarter and LA found themselves in familiar territory as they did throughout the series as the Minnesota Timberwolves forced them into trailing 59-49 at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Slovenian finished his half with 12 points while shooting 2-7 from the field and 0-3 from the deep along with five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

Luka Doncic has been averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 4 games in the 2025 playoffs. The Lakers will need more of him in the second half if they intend to keep their hopes alive and force a Game 6.

