How many points did Luka Doncic score tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? (April 4)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Coming into the game, the Lakers (46-30) were the fourth seed in the tightly contested Western Conference one win behind the Nuggets (47-30) in third.

In 23 games for the Lakers this season, Luka Doncic has averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists on 41.2% shooting from the floor and 35.1% shooting from downtown.

Doncic who was coming off the back of an inefficient 19 point performance against the Warriors on Thursday, was keen to bounce back and shake off his shooting woes from the night before.

Luka started off looking cold with his shooting stroke, missing all four of his field goal attempts in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Doncic finally seemed to be breaking out of his scoring slump, making three field goals including a 27-foot stepback three.

By half-time, Luka Doncic had played 18 minutes and shot 3 - 12 from the field, including 1-5 shooting from downtown.

Luka Doncic's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Luka Doncic 13 2 3 1 0 0 3-12 1-5 6-6 +7

