How many points did Nikola Jokic score tonight against LA Clippers? (April 24)

Nikola Jokic was yet to heat up in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA playoffs against the LA Clippers on Thursday. The 3x NBA MVP had nine points, six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal as the Nuggets trailed LA 65-47 at the Intuit Dome.

The Nuggets were led by Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray's 13 points each. Denver was yet to look sharp on offense as the Clippers capitalized on their stutter.

Nikola Jokic comes into the game on the back of a 26-point double-double studded with 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists this season.

