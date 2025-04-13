How many points did Steph Curry score today against Clippers? (April 13)

For their final game of the season, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (48-33) are facing the LA Clippers (49-32). Despite it being the last game of the season, the results will be crucial in determining where these two squads will be seeded once the playoffs begin.

A win for the Warriors could be the difference between a guaranteed playoff spot or a trip to the play-in. As such, Curry's experience and leadership are a much-needed factor.

In the first quarter, he scored five points by draining a 3-pointer and converting on two free throw attempts.

THE GAME IS STILL ONGOING AND THIS ARTICLE WILL BE UPDATED ACCORDINGLY

PLAYER PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 5 1 1 0 0 3 1-2 1-1 2-2 -5

