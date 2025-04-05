How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 4)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

Coming into the game, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak. The Warriors are No. 5 in the tight Western Conference playoff race and one-and-a-half games behind the Nuggets.

Curry has appeared in 64 of the Warriors' 76 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. In 32.2 minutes per game, he's shooting 44.6%, including 39.8% from the 3-point line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Friday, Curry played nine and a half minutes in the opening quarter. He had seven points, two assists and a steal on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting, including one 3-pointer.

Ad

Trending

Curry scored 12 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter. He played 15 minutes at the half and shot 7-for-11, including 3-for-6 from downtown.

Steph Curry's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 19 0 2 1 0 0 7-11 3-6 2-2 1

Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.