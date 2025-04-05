How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 4)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Coming into the game, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak. The Warriors are No. 5 in the tight Western Conference playoff race and one-and-a-half games behind the Nuggets.
Curry has appeared in 64 of the Warriors' 76 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. In 32.2 minutes per game, he's shooting 44.6%, including 39.8% from the 3-point line.
On Friday, Curry played nine and a half minutes in the opening quarter. He had seven points, two assists and a steal on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting, including one 3-pointer.
Curry scored 12 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter. He played 15 minutes at the half and shot 7-for-11, including 3-for-6 from downtown.
Steph Curry's stats tonight
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
