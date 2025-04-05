  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 4)

How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Denver Nuggets? (April 4)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:52 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Denver Nuggets on Friday (Image source: Getty)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Ad

Coming into the game, Golden State (45-31) was on a four-game winning streak. The Warriors are No. 5 in the tight Western Conference playoff race and one-and-a-half games behind the Nuggets.

Curry has appeared in 64 of the Warriors' 76 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds. In 32.2 minutes per game, he's shooting 44.6%, including 39.8% from the 3-point line.

On Friday, Curry played nine and a half minutes in the opening quarter. He had seven points, two assists and a steal on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting, including one 3-pointer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Curry scored 12 of his 19 first-half points in the second quarter. He played 15 minutes at the half and shot 7-for-11, including 3-for-6 from downtown.

Steph Curry's stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry19021007-113-62-21
Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी