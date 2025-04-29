How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Houston Rockets? (April 28)

Steph Curry was yet to turn up the heat in Game 4 of the 2025 NBA playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The 4x NBA champion had two points, one rebound, and one assist as the Warriors trailed 34-31 at the time of writing.

Curry was 0-2 from the three and had 1-4 from the field. The sharpshooter comes into this contest on the back of a 36-point masterclass from Game 3. Golden State was led by Brandin Podziemski's 10 points while Quinten Post chipped in with seven quick points off the bench.

The Warriors lead the series 2-1.

