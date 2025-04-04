Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors faced the LA Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Curry appeared in his 64th game this season. He is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In 32.1 minutes per game, he shoots 44.6%, including 39.9% from the 3-point line. His 92.9% free-throw shooting is among the best in the NBA.

Coming into the game, Golden State is No. 5 in the Western Conference with a 44-31 record. They are two games behind the third-placed Lakers (46-29). LA is just percentage points ahead of the No. 4 Denver Nuggets (47-30).

On Thursday, Curry had four points, three assists and a rebound in the first quarter. He played nine minutes and shot 2-for-3 (0-for-1 from downtown). The Warriors had a 26-22 lead over the Lakers at the end of the opening quarter.

Curry scored eight points in the second quarter on 2-for-7 shooting (1-for-3 from the 3-point line). In seven minutes, he also had two assists and went perfect from the charity stripe in three attempts. Golden State had a 13-point lead over LA heading into the break, 60-47.

Steph Curry's stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 12 1 5 0 0 1 4-10 1-4 3-3 5

Steph Curry on Tuesday's 52-point performance against the Grizzlies: "I definitely was thinking about Klay"

On Tuesday, Steph Curry delivered an impressive performance as the Golden State Warriors won 134-125 on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies. In the postgame interview, Curry admitted that he considered chasing the NBA record of former teammate Klay Thompson in 3-pointers made in a game.

Curry finished the game with 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. He shot 16-for-31, including 12-for-20 from beyond the arc. While he had Thompson's record in mind, he said he focused on delivering the crucial victory for his team.

"The first two threes of the fourth quarter, I definitely was thinking about Klay in Chicago," Curry said. "This is closest I've been with the amount of time left, but then after that, reality check. We've gotta win the game, so you don't wanna sabotage anything."

Curry knocked a season-high 12 3-pointers on Tuesday, two shy of Thompson's NBA record. The now-Dallas Mavericks star recorded 14 triples during Golden State's 149-124 win against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018.

Curry has achieved 12 made 3-pointers four times in his career. On Nov. 7, 2016, the two-time league MVP knocked a then-NBA record 13 3-pointers in a 116-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

