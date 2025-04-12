How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Portland? (April 11)

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors faced the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are No. 6 in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record. Their final playoff seeding will likely be determined following the final day of the regular season on Sunday. They could end up between between No. 4 and No. 8.

In 68 games this season, Curry averages 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He shoots 44.8%, including 39.5% from the 3-point line in 32.2 minutes per game.

On Friday, Curry scored four points in the first quarter. He shot 2-for-5 and missed two triples. He also contributed a rebound, an assist and a block in 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, Curry had six points, three rebounds and three assists in eight minutes. He shot 4-for-9, including 2-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Steph Curry's stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Steph Curry 10 4 4 0 1 0 4-9 2-5 0-0 3

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

