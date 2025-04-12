How many points did Steph Curry score tonight against Portland? (April 11)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 12, 2025 03:10 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors faced the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors faced the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Ad

Coming into the game, the Warriors are No. 6 in the Western Conference with a 47-33 record. Their final playoff seeding will likely be determined following the final day of the regular season on Sunday. They could end up between between No. 4 and No. 8.

In 68 games this season, Curry averages 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He shoots 44.8%, including 39.5% from the 3-point line in 32.2 minutes per game.

On Friday, Curry scored four points in the first quarter. He shot 2-for-5 and missed two triples. He also contributed a rebound, an assist and a block in 10 minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second quarter, Curry had six points, three rebounds and three assists in eight minutes. He shot 4-for-9, including 2-for-5 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Steph Curry's stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Steph Curry10440104-92-50-03
Ad

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications