How many rings did Wilt Chamberlain win? Taking a closer look

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain is widely regarded as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. This comes as Chamberlain regularly used his massive frame (7-foot-1, 275 pounds) to overpower his opponents.

However, despite his individual dominance, Chamberlain finished his career with just two NBA championships in 14 seasons. Both of these titles came while the big man was playing on two of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

Chamberlain’s first title came when his Philadelphia 76ers defeated Rick Barry and the then-San Francisco Warriors in six games in the 1967 NBA Finals. The Sixers bulldozed through the league that season, en route to a then-record 68-13 regular-season record.

Meanwhile, Chamberlain won the third of his eventual four MVPs. Outside of Chamberlain, Philly was led by fellow future Hall of Famers Hal Greer and Billy Cunningham.

In the 1967 NBA Finals, Chamberlain averaged 17.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on 56.8% shooting over six games. However, the league had yet to implement the NBA Finals MVP award at the time, so Chamberlain was not recognized with the honor. The 1967 title marked the Sixers’ second in franchise history.

Chamberlain’s second title came when his LA Lakers defeated Walt Frazier's New York Knicks in five games in the 1972 NBA Finals. The Lakers also dominated the NBA that year, winning a league-record 33 straight games en route to their then-record 69-13 regular-season record.

LA did so behind Chamberlain and fellow future Hall of Famers Gail Goodrich and Jerry West.

In the 1972 NBA Finals, Chamberlain averaged 19.4 points, 23.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 60.0% shooting over five games. His strong play earned him the 1972 NBA Finals MVP. The 1972 title marked the Lakers’ sixth in franchise history.

Wilt Chamberlain’s career accomplishments

NBA legendary big man Wilt Chamberlain

As for Wilt Chamberlain’s career stats, he averaged 30.1 points, 22.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 54.0% shooting over 14 seasons.

Outside of winning two NBA titles, one NBA Finals MVP, and four regular-season MVPs, Chamberlain was a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time All-NBA team member. In addition, he won seven scoring titles and 11 rebounding titles, among countless other accolades.

Wilt Chamberlain was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

