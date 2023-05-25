“How many teams have come down 3-2?” – Max Kellerman believes the Boston Celtics have a better chance of winning the Eastern Conference finals now

The Boston Celtics used a strong second half to beat the Miami Heat on the road in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. They now return home for Game 5 and face a 3-1 deficit in the series. The Celtics are -8.5 point favorites to force a Game 6.

Many in the media are still backing the Celtics despite the uphill climb they face. ESPN’s Max Kellerman said on his radio show that he likes the Celtics chances to advance.

"Celtics are big favorites in Game 5. If they win Game 5 then we have a different conversation tomorrow. Then it’s 3-2,” Kellerman said. “You know how many teams have come back from 3-2 down, a million.” [3:15 onwards]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After winning one game, the Celtics have a new mindset. Kellerman thinks they can erase the mental cloud that a team has never come back from 3-0 down. He thinks the series has shifted.

“No one has ever come back from 3-0 down. But it is not 0-3 anymore, it is 3-1,” Kellerman added.

Is Boston Celtics the better team on the court?

Boston Celtics finished 13 games ahead of Miami Heat in the regular season. The two split the regular season series. Despite Miami’s lead in the Conference series, Kellerman thinks Boston still has the on-court advantage.

“They’re the better team,” Kellerman said. “All season the Celtics were the better team than the Heat, so maybe the Celtics do have a better chance than it seems.”

Kellerman knows the Celtics will need a big game from Jayson Tatum if they want to extend the series. Tatum is averaging 28.1 points per game during the playoffs. He has scored more than 30 points in three of the four games against the Heat.

Kellerman admires the way Tatum can take over a game. The ESPN host said he has offensive talents that set him apart from his Celtics teammates.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jayson Tatum recorded his 8th 30-point game this postseason, the 2nd-most in a single postseason in Celtics history.



Only Larry Bird had more in 1987 (11). Jayson Tatum recorded his 8th 30-point game this postseason, the 2nd-most in a single postseason in Celtics history. Only Larry Bird had more in 1987 (11). https://t.co/ei1zUsaIsC

“When Tatum scores, it is so pure,” Kellerman said.

Tatum will face a tough matchup as the Heat defense will likely be inspired to silence the road crowd. Miami held Boston to less than 120 points in all four games so far in the series.

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Boston for Game 5. The game tips off at 8:30 pm ET and airs on TNT.

Poll : 0 votes