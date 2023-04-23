How many times has Dillon Brooks been ejected from NBA games?

Dillon Brooks has embraced and relished the role of a villain in his career with the Memphis Grizzlies. He's a player who doesn't mind getting into opponents' faces and someone the fans love to hate.

Brooks plays the role of an enforcer for the Grizzlies. Unsurprisingly, he's been tossed out a few times since entering the league in 2017.

Per ESPN Stats & Info:

"Dillon Brooks is ejected for the second time in the postseason and sixth time in his career overall."

The ejection against the LA Lakers for hitting LeBron James was unfortunate for the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks took momentum away from the Grizzlies who were starting to fight back and he could be suspended for Game 4 depending on further review.

Dillon Brooks' career in the playoffs has been going downhill

Dillon Brooks first appeared in the playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021. In five games, he averaged 25.8 points 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals against the Utah Jazz.

The series against the Jazz was his best showing in the postseason.

