“How many times do you get the chance to be in the GOAT conversation, but also have a son that you may have a chance to play with?” - Jalen Rose on LeBron James wanting to play with his son Bronny

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' well-known desire to play with eldest son Bronny James just might come to fruition.

Speaking on ESPN's morning show Get Up, former NBA player Jalen Rose pointed out the unique situation that LeBron James finds himself in. Especially considering the fact that James is still heavily involved in the "GOAT conversation."

"How many times do you get the chance to be in the GOAT conversation, but also have a son that you may have a chance to play with and/or against in the NBA? Not very often." - said Rose

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"They invested in the Laker championship. They got it in the bubble with LeBron. I just don't believe that this storied franchise will win another championship with LeBron on the team." @JalenRose doesn't think the Lakers will win another title with LeBron on the team

Will LeBron James play with his son in the NBA?

King James with his son Bronny James at one of the latter's games

LeBron James has been vocal about wanting to play for the same team as his son Bronny James in the NBA. The former Miami Heat star's biggest wish is to share an NBA court with his son. That might just might be possible with his eldest son, Bronny, who has been making waves with his incredible performances for his high school Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will be enrolled in college that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been contemplating his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, he will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron has one major dream for Bronny.

LeBron James' second son Bryce Maximus is also a budding talent who seems to have got the same traits from his father. However, he is too young for James to even think about playing with him in the NBA.

James' current contract with the LA Lakers expires in 2023, but he could well sign a deal with a team that could potentially land Bronny in 2024. Which pick would be used on Bronny James is unknown now, and could change in the coming years depending on his performances. However, he certainly seems to exhibit the same type of hops his dad has as he continues to showcase his athleticism.

Nevertheless, if James does play get to play with his son in the NBA, it will be, without question, one of the greatest moments in the history of the league. It will also be a testament to LeBron James' longevity, as it is often easy to forget that James made his debut in the league back in 2003 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

