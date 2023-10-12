"How many times is he going to be arrested" - Miles Bridges catching another arrest warrant leaves fans in shambles

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing an arrest warrant and a criminal summons for reportedly violating a protective order. This development has arisen in light of his probation for a felony charge related to injuring a child’s parent last year.

According to a report by WSOC in Charlotte, Bridges violated a protective order by damaging his longtime girlfriend’s windshield at her residence in January. Bridges received a 10-year criminal protective order pertaining to his girlfriend when he entered a no-contest plea to a felony charge of injuring a child's parent in November 2022.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and mandated to undergo weekly drug tests, including tests for marijuana, due to his plea on the felony charge.

Fans wasted no time in finding humor in this unfortunate situation, quipping about how many mishaps Bridges could possibly encounter.

“How many times is he going to be arrested?” one asked.

Some pointed out the misfortune that seems to plague the Hornets organization.

Another fan humorously suggested that the recently waived Kai Jones might be gunning for Bridges' spot on the roster.

Miles Bridges' contract with the Hornets

During this year's free agency, Miles Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer from Charlotte. The deal is only good for one year, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024-25.

While he was once viewed as a potential max-contract player, he sat out the entire 2022-23 season following charges of domestic violence in July 2022.

The NBA imposed a 30-game suspension on Bridges in April. As he missed the entirety of the previous season, 20 of those games were already considered served.

As a result, he will be unavailable for the first 10 games of the upcoming season.

Bridges was ruled out of the Hornets' preseason games as well.

During the Hornets' media day, Bridges said he focused on developing his defense during his time off. He also said Charlotte coach Steve Clifford challenged him to be better in guarding opponents.

"I don't see why I can't get on one of the all-defensive teams," he said.

This offseason, the Hornets lost Kelly Oubre, Svi Mykhailuk and Dennis Smith Jr.; added Brandon Miller, Nick Smith Jr., Edmond Sumner and Frank Ntilikina; extended LaMelo Ball; and re-signed Theo Maledon and P.J. Washington.

They will have a tough time climbing up the Eastern Conference standings given other teams bolstered their rosters as well, while their offseason was marred by controversies.