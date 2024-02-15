How many times has Kevin Durant been an All-Star? Selections, appearances and MVPs explored

This season, Kevin Durant was named an All-Star for the 14th time in his career. The Phoenix Suns star will be in the starting lineup for the Western Conference All-Stars in Indiana on Sunday night.

At the age of 35, Durant is still one of the NBA's most elite talents. The former MVP is currently averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. As Durant gets ready to partake in this year's event, here is a full breakdown of his career in regards to the All-Star game.

Out of his 17 years in the league, Kevin Durant has made an All-Star team in all but three of them. The first time he was nominated came back in 2010 in just his third season. From there, he'd be an All-Star every year for the better part of a decade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since 2010, Durant has only not been named an All-Star once. That came during the 2020 season, where he missed an entire year. KD was sidelined recovering from an achilles injury that he suffered during the 2019 Finals with the Golden State Warriors.

Upon his return to action, Durant instantly found himself back on All-Star teams. He might not have played in the game every year, but he was selected.

Has Kevin Durant ever been named All-Star Game MVP?

Along with having regular season and Finals MVPs under his belt, Kevin Durant has also secured the All-Star MVP award. He's won the hardware on two separate occasions, most recently in 2019.

The first time Durant won All-Star MVP was in 2012. At the time, he was still in the early stages of his career with the OKC Thunder. Two years after winning All-Star MVP, the superstar forward took home the only MVP award of his legendary career.

Kevin Durant's All-Star Game logs by year:

2010 - 15 points, five rebounds, zero assists

2011 - 34 points, three rebounds, two assists

2012 - 36 points, seven rebounds, three assists (MVP)

2013 - 30 points, six rebounds, one assist

2014 - 38 points, 10 rebounds, six assists

2015 - Three points, three rebounds, one assist (only played 10 minutes)

2016 - 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists

2017 - 21 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists

2018 - 19 points, six rebounds, five assists

2019 - 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists

If Durant does suit up this weekend, it will be his first time playing in the All-Star since 2019. While he was selected in 2021, 2022 and 2023, he never ended up taking the floor.

In recent years, Durant's participation in the All-Star game was as a captain. On multiple occasions, he was picked to draft his own team against LeBron James. KD was never able to put together a winning squad against the LA Lakers star.